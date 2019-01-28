Business | January 28, 2019
ÖZDISAN is a New Distributor for RECOM in Turkey
RECOM has signed a new distribution agreement with Özdisan Elektronik A.Ş in Turkey. The agreement is effective immediately.
“This appointment is a strategic move for RECOM to strengthen its position in the Turkish market. Özdisan has a strong sales team, and we are confident that this appointment will improve our customer service and expand our presence in Turkey.” says Marco Peretta Southern Europe Regional Sales Manager at RECOM.
“We believe that providing not only part numbers but also total solutions is the most important and indispensable key to whole electronic applications. Özdisan Elektronik A.Ş., which has been acting with this mission for 40 years, has started to collaborate with RECOM, which is the world’s most innovative and essential power supply manufacturer. This way, we aim to provide more sustainable and efficient solutions for all power management applications on the Turkish market.” said Mustafa Yurttaş, General Manager of Özdisan Elektronik A.Ş.
