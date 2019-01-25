© Osram Business | January 25, 2019
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht
Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 show a 15% drop in revenues.
During the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the revenue from continuing operations of OSRAM Licht AG amounted to EUR 828 million according to preliminary figures (prior-year quarter: EUR 939 million), down around 15% on a comparable basis (prior-year quarter: +5.7%). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 11.3% (prior-year quarter: 18.5%).
These figures no longer include the business activities of Sylvania Lighting Solutions in the U.S.A., which has already been sold, nor the European luminaire business, which is up for sale. Both are accounted for as discontinued operations from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019 onwards, the company clarifies in a press update.
The weak operating performance is reflected in all three business units. For example, the Opto Semiconductors unit recorded a 16.9% decline in revenue on a comparable basis in the first quarter.
The reason for the disappointing revenue development is the accelerated market decline, especially in December 2018. Particularly affected were the core markets Automotive, General Lighting and Mobile Devices. Foremost, the ongoing trade conflicts, the weak growth in China and the general political uncertainties had a negative impact. As a result, visibility for the quarters ahead will remain significantly low.
The Managing Board has initiated a number of countermeasures, in particular to increase revenue; considerable structural measures have also been initiated in the Opto Semiconductors business unit, the company says without going into further detail. This is intended to secure the guidance for the fiscal year. However, the achievement of the guidance is also subject to a revival in order intake in the months ahead.
These figures no longer include the business activities of Sylvania Lighting Solutions in the U.S.A., which has already been sold, nor the European luminaire business, which is up for sale. Both are accounted for as discontinued operations from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019 onwards, the company clarifies in a press update.
The weak operating performance is reflected in all three business units. For example, the Opto Semiconductors unit recorded a 16.9% decline in revenue on a comparable basis in the first quarter.
The reason for the disappointing revenue development is the accelerated market decline, especially in December 2018. Particularly affected were the core markets Automotive, General Lighting and Mobile Devices. Foremost, the ongoing trade conflicts, the weak growth in China and the general political uncertainties had a negative impact. As a result, visibility for the quarters ahead will remain significantly low.
The Managing Board has initiated a number of countermeasures, in particular to increase revenue; considerable structural measures have also been initiated in the Opto Semiconductors business unit, the company says without going into further detail. This is intended to secure the guidance for the fiscal year. However, the achievement of the guidance is also subject to a revival in order intake in the months ahead.
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first...
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid...
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in...
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the...
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
ODU expands with new production site in Romania The new production hall was completed right on time at the end of September last year; the...
Rudolph Technologies receives order from major memory manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, announces that it has received orders for over USD 15 million of...
KACO sells its South Korean business to OCI Power KACO new energy GmbH has reached agreement with the South Korean chemical and...
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of...
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based...
San'an Optoelectronics expands production with multiple Aixtron systems Aixtron SE says it will supply multiple AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) cluster systems to San’an...
Omnetics relocates its precision machining division The connector manufacturer says that it is relocating its precision machining division in...
Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily...
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have...
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Most ReadLoad more news