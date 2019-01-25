Mercury Systems bags $6.0M follow-on RF microelectronics order

Mercury Systems has received a USD 6.0 million follow-on order from an unnamed defense prime contractor for precision-engineered radio frequency (RF) microelectronics for an advanced airborne electronic warfare application.

The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2019 second quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters. “While our adversaries seek to exploit the electromagnetic spectrum against us, we are steadfastly committed to delivering high-performance microelectronics solutions successfully countering these threats,” said Kevin Beals, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s RF and Microwave group. “We are honored to support our valued defense prime contractor customers and the U.S. warfighter with long-term supply continuity of affordable RF microelectronics designed and manufactured in our scalable Advanced Microelectronics Centers.”