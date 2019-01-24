© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | January 24, 2019
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec
KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid technology solutions provider, Distec Ltd,. The sellers are the company’s founders Noel Sheppard and Adrian Swindells with their families.
Manchester-based Distec has been operating since 1992, and over the years has built a strong reputation and expertise in industrial, medical, and digital technology solutions. The company represents a number of manufacturers such as ELO, Nexcom, CKS, Wincomm, Siemens and offers total solutions including support to customers in many different sectors in the local British market. Distec has nine employees and annual sales of about SEK 45 million (about EUR 4.37 million).
“Distec is a well-run company with a fine history and is a highly-regarded supplier in its product niche. KAMIC Group is already established in the UK with a number of successful technology companies, so Distec fits nicely into our group where we can offer organisational support, contacts and expertise for continued development and expansion,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group, in a press release.
The previous owner and Managing Director of Distec, Noel Sheppard, will continue to have a leading position in the company which from now on will be part of KAMIC Group’s Electronics business area. Noel comments on the deal: “This sale to KAMIC Group makes Distec Ltd part of a larger group which will provide support and opportunities which strengthen conditions for a continued positive development for the company and our employees.”
