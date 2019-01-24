© Varroc Lighting Systems Business | January 24, 2019
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria
Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria. This is the first of three manufacturing phases for the company at this location.
"Our expansion into Bulgaria provides us with additional capacity to support our growth in the small lighting segment with our European customers," says Varroc Lighting Systems President and CEO Stephane Vedie, in a company update. "This location will also give us the ability to serve customers in the close proximity and can be developed into a new production site for headlamps and rear lamps."
The new facility will initially produce a variety of small lighting products, including center high-mounted stop lights, fog lamps, and turn indicators. It will be part of Varroc Lighting's newly formed small and two-wheeler lighting division, which leverages the company global network to bring mass-market lighting technology into lower-volume vehicle market segments through right-sized processes and dedicated lower-volume facilities.
The Dimitrovgrad facility increases Varroc Lighting's presence in Europe, joining the company's existing European facilities in the Czech Republic, Italy, Romania, and Turkey.
