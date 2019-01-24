© Wurth Elektronik eiSos - for illustrative purposes only Components | January 24, 2019
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia
Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the foundation for the expansion of Würth Elektronik eiSos.
The manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components has founded a subsidiary in Slovenia. In Trbovlje, 60 km east of Ljubljana, nine employees serve the Slovenian market and a growing number of customers in Croatia and Serbia.
The managing director of the new Würth Elektronik eiSos subsidiary is Matjaž Popotnik who, as the first sales representative, has grown business for Würth Elektronik eiSos in Slovenia since 2012, a press release reads.
After opening a subsidiary in Israel in 2018, Slovenia is the second spin-off from the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group within a short period.
The managing director of the new Würth Elektronik eiSos subsidiary is Matjaž Popotnik who, as the first sales representative, has grown business for Würth Elektronik eiSos in Slovenia since 2012, a press release reads.
After opening a subsidiary in Israel in 2018, Slovenia is the second spin-off from the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group within a short period.
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid...
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in...
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the...
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
ODU expands with new production site in Romania The new production hall was completed right on time at the end of September last year; the...
Rudolph Technologies receives order from major memory manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, announces that it has received orders for over USD 15 million of...
KACO sells its South Korean business to OCI Power KACO new energy GmbH has reached agreement with the South Korean chemical and...
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of...
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based...
San'an Optoelectronics expands production with multiple Aixtron systems Aixtron SE says it will supply multiple AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) cluster systems to San’an...
Omnetics relocates its precision machining division The connector manufacturer says that it is relocating its precision machining division in...
Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily...
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have...
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news