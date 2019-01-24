© Wurth Elektronik eiSos - for illustrative purposes only

Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia

Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the foundation for the expansion of Würth Elektronik eiSos.

The manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components has founded a subsidiary in Slovenia. In Trbovlje, 60 km east of Ljubljana, nine employees serve the Slovenian market and a growing number of customers in Croatia and Serbia. The managing director of the new Würth Elektronik eiSos subsidiary is Matjaž Popotnik who, as the first sales representative, has grown business for Würth Elektronik eiSos in Slovenia since 2012, a press release reads. After opening a subsidiary in Israel in 2018, Slovenia is the second spin-off from the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group within a short period.