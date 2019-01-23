© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon

Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer B.V – acquired the Dutch optical precision components specialist Anteryon.

The Eindhoven-registered manufacturer Anteryon was spun off from Philips back in 2006 and today delivers customer specific optical components and related services for business and consumer markets.



"This acquisition is an important milestone in WLOPTs long-term growth strategy and provides WLOPT with access to key technologies for the development of miniaturized optical solutions for high-volume consumer applications, such as smartphones, next-generation security and automotive applications," says Wang Wei, WLOPT's chairman, in a press release.



Anteryon Optical Solutions designs, manufactures and tests optical components and sub-assemblies for industrial markets. The company’s core technologies comprise of IP and a proprietary replication technique to produce high end hybrid optical lenses combined with ultraprecise glass and surface structuring, optical and mechanical coatings and opto-mechanical and -electronic assemblies including Hyper Spectral Imaging.



"By leveraging our core competencies in building mega scale service, technology and IP businesses, we believe that we can effectively enter emerging application areas related to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, next to current applications as 3D scanning, Imaging and Fingerprint while vertically integrating in the value chain," Wang Wei, continues.



Gert-Jan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon, says that the company is excited about the We are extremely vision, commitment, drive and innovation power of its new partner; “The technology and innovation level and execution power of WLOPT is unique and guarantees a market introduction of the upcoming OptiL products in line with high-volume market demands," said Gert-Jan Bloks.