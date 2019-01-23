© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | January 23, 2019
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon
Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer B.V – acquired the Dutch optical precision components specialist Anteryon.
The Eindhoven-registered manufacturer Anteryon was spun off from Philips back in 2006 and today delivers customer specific optical components and related services for business and consumer markets.
"This acquisition is an important milestone in WLOPTs long-term growth strategy and provides WLOPT with access to key technologies for the development of miniaturized optical solutions for high-volume consumer applications, such as smartphones, next-generation security and automotive applications," says Wang Wei, WLOPT's chairman, in a press release.
Anteryon Optical Solutions designs, manufactures and tests optical components and sub-assemblies for industrial markets. The company’s core technologies comprise of IP and a proprietary replication technique to produce high end hybrid optical lenses combined with ultraprecise glass and surface structuring, optical and mechanical coatings and opto-mechanical and -electronic assemblies including Hyper Spectral Imaging.
"By leveraging our core competencies in building mega scale service, technology and IP businesses, we believe that we can effectively enter emerging application areas related to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, next to current applications as 3D scanning, Imaging and Fingerprint while vertically integrating in the value chain," Wang Wei, continues.
Gert-Jan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon, says that the company is excited about the We are extremely vision, commitment, drive and innovation power of its new partner; “The technology and innovation level and execution power of WLOPT is unique and guarantees a market introduction of the upcoming OptiL products in line with high-volume market demands," said Gert-Jan Bloks.
"This acquisition is an important milestone in WLOPTs long-term growth strategy and provides WLOPT with access to key technologies for the development of miniaturized optical solutions for high-volume consumer applications, such as smartphones, next-generation security and automotive applications," says Wang Wei, WLOPT's chairman, in a press release.
Anteryon Optical Solutions designs, manufactures and tests optical components and sub-assemblies for industrial markets. The company’s core technologies comprise of IP and a proprietary replication technique to produce high end hybrid optical lenses combined with ultraprecise glass and surface structuring, optical and mechanical coatings and opto-mechanical and -electronic assemblies including Hyper Spectral Imaging.
"By leveraging our core competencies in building mega scale service, technology and IP businesses, we believe that we can effectively enter emerging application areas related to the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, next to current applications as 3D scanning, Imaging and Fingerprint while vertically integrating in the value chain," Wang Wei, continues.
Gert-Jan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon, says that the company is excited about the We are extremely vision, commitment, drive and innovation power of its new partner; “The technology and innovation level and execution power of WLOPT is unique and guarantees a market introduction of the upcoming OptiL products in line with high-volume market demands," said Gert-Jan Bloks.
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
ODU expands with new production site in Romania The new production hall was completed right on time at the end of September last year; the...
Rudolph Technologies receives order from major memory manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, announces that it has received orders for over USD 15 million of...
KACO sells its South Korean business to OCI Power KACO new energy GmbH has reached agreement with the South Korean chemical and...
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of...
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based...
San'an Optoelectronics expands production with multiple Aixtron systems Aixtron SE says it will supply multiple AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) cluster systems to San’an...
Omnetics relocates its precision machining division The connector manufacturer says that it is relocating its precision machining division in...
Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily...
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have...
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Most ReadLoad more news