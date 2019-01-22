© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | January 22, 2019
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply
Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to ensure the volume supply of fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) wafers.
This agreement extends the current partnership and provides a solid foundation for both companies to strengthen the FD-SOI supply chain and high-volume manufacturing for customers.
Today, FD-SOI is one of the standard technologies for cost-effective, low-power devices used in high-volume consumer, 4G/5G smartphones, IoT, and automotive applications. The agreement is built on the existing close relationship between the companies and guarantees wafer supply for Samsung's FD-SOI platform starting with 28FDS process, a press release reads.
"This strategic agreement validates today's high-volume manufacturing adoption of FD-SOI," says Christophe Maleville, Soitec's Executive Vice President, Digital Electronics Business Unit. "Soitec is ready to support Samsung's current and long-term growth for ultra-low power, performance-on-demand FD-SOI solutions."
FD-SOI relies on a substrate whose layer thickness is controlled at the atomic scale. FD-SOI offers high transistor performance in terms of power, performance, area and cost tradeoffs (PPAC), making it possible to cover low-power to high-performance digital applications with a single technology platform.
"Samsung has been committed to delivering transformative industry leading technologies. FD-SOI is currently setting a new standard in many high-growth applications including IoT with ultra-low-power devices, automotive systems such as vision processors for ADAS and infotainment, and mobile connectivity from 5G smartphones to wearable electronics," says Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "Through this agreement with Soitec, our long-term strategic partner, we hope to lay the foundation for steady supply to meet high-volume demands of current and future customers."
