© ODU Business | January 21, 2019
ODU expands with new production site in Romania
The new production hall was completed right on time at the end of September last year; the move into the new ODU Romania facility in Sibiu has now successfully been completed.
The new building offers far more production space – an increase of 30% according to the company – and provides a great deal of flexibility and room for further expansion. The company currently employs more than 550 people in Sibiu, a press release reads.
The original location in Sibiu for the connector manufacturer was set-up in 2006 operating under the name ODU Romania Manufacturing S.R.L. The new site is situated very close to the international airport of Sibiu. ODU says that the company is continuously evolving into a competence center for connectors and cable assembly. Thanks to innovation, continuous improvement and high quality production processes, the manufacturing unit is expanding.
The new production unit in the new industrial park in Sibiu covers the size of 48’000 square metres. The facility has been fitted with production equipment according to the latest ODU standards, the company states without going into further detail.
