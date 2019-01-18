Business | January 18, 2019
Advanced MP achieves AS6081 quality certification
Advanced MP Technology, LLC, announced that the company has successfully achieved the AS6081 quality certification.
“Considering the sensitive nature within high reliability sectors, it’s extremely important to emphasize and ensure our components are distributed with the highest level of inspection and quality,” said Sam Bigdeli, Advanced MP Technology’s COO. “Receiving this certification truly showcases how our quality procedures are being held up to the highest and latest standard and how we consistently meet our customer’s requirements.”
The AS6081 certification ensures all electronic components being distributed satisfy high-reliability and high-quality requirements to prevent releasing counterfeit product into the market. The AS6081 certification standardises distributor’s practice to identify reliable sources, assess and mitigate the risk of counterfeit parts, and report counterfeit parts to other potential users.
“For over 40 years, we have committed ourselves to provide our customers with the best condition of electronic components accompanied with excellent customer service,” said Bigdeli. “This certification well aligns with our core values of quality commitment. We look forward to continuing our distribution of well-tested, high-quality electronic components to OEM and EMS companies in high reliability sectors.”
