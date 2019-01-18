© leifstiller dreamstime.com Components | January 18, 2019
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors
Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of high-performance MEMS gyros from Tronics Microsystems, a division of TDK Corporation.
“Tronics’ GYPRO closed-loop MEMS gyros take MEMS inertial sensors to an unrivalled level of performance with excellent measuring accuracy and long-term stability”, says Andrea Riverso, Head of Product Management, Semiconductors at Premier Farnell, in a press release. “This collaboration with Tronics strengthens our portfolio by addressing new customers and applications on the high-end side of the motion sensing sector, and we are looking forward to adding further new products from Tronics in the future.”
“We are delighted to have our high performance MEMS gyros now part of Premier Farnell's portfolio of inertial sensing solutions. Partnering with such a key distributor will strengthen the exposure of our standard inertial products as well as our recognized expertise in this field”, added Vincent Gaff, Tronics’ Director Marketing and Business Development. “This move will further structure our supply chain at global level thanks to Premier Farnell's reliable and responsive distribution capabilities, and will open up new opportunities for worldwide customers eager to integrate our current and future generation of high performance standard inertial products into their targeted applications.”
Tronics high performance MEMS inertial sensors are suited for system manufacturers with strong requirements for high bias stability and high-performance inertial sensors. Key applications include precision navigation, motion tracking and control, and optical stabilisation. Tronics’ sensor portfolio brings a tailored solution to support system manufacturer’s transition to MEMS products, with benefits in terms of size, weight, power and price, without compromising on performance and reliability.
“We are delighted to have our high performance MEMS gyros now part of Premier Farnell's portfolio of inertial sensing solutions. Partnering with such a key distributor will strengthen the exposure of our standard inertial products as well as our recognized expertise in this field”, added Vincent Gaff, Tronics’ Director Marketing and Business Development. “This move will further structure our supply chain at global level thanks to Premier Farnell's reliable and responsive distribution capabilities, and will open up new opportunities for worldwide customers eager to integrate our current and future generation of high performance standard inertial products into their targeted applications.”
Tronics high performance MEMS inertial sensors are suited for system manufacturers with strong requirements for high bias stability and high-performance inertial sensors. Key applications include precision navigation, motion tracking and control, and optical stabilisation. Tronics’ sensor portfolio brings a tailored solution to support system manufacturer’s transition to MEMS products, with benefits in terms of size, weight, power and price, without compromising on performance and reliability.
Rudolph Technologies receives order from major memory manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, announces that it has received orders for over USD 15 million of...
KACO sells its South Korean business to OCI Power KACO new energy GmbH has reached agreement with the South Korean chemical and...
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of...
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based...
San'an Optoelectronics expands production with multiple Aixtron systems Aixtron SE says it will supply multiple AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) cluster systems to San’an...
Omnetics relocates its precision machining division The connector manufacturer says that it is relocating its precision machining division in...
Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily...
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have...
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company The contracts comprise development of software for real time information...
NXP & Kalray partner to develop platform for safe autonomous driving NXP Semiconductors has entered into a new strategic partnership with Kalray, a...
TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired...
Elmos inaugurates new test area German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially...
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Most ReadLoad more news