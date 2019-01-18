© Aixtron Business | January 18, 2019
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production
PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) Micro LEDs. The Taiwanese company is one of the technology leaders in the field of Micro LED displays, having recently demonstrated its Micro LED display prototypes.
By signing a joint collaboration agreement, Aixtron and PlayNitride will join forces to technically and commercially enable the decisive step forward to unlock the potential markets, a press release reads.
Micro LED technology is on the roadmap of all major display manufacturers as a challenger to the existing display technology for next-gen consumer products. Displays made of Micro LEDs consist of micron-sized LED arrays forming individual sub-pixel elements. Compared to the existing LCD and OLED technologies, Micro LED displays offer lowest power consumption while exhibiting superior pixel density, contrast ratio and brightness.
PlayNitride Inc. has chosen the AIX G5+ C as it is the tool of record for Micro LED MOCVD processing.
“We are very pleased that PlayNitride as a key player in the business has selected the AIX G5+ C for the further development of groundbreaking Micro LED production processes. We are looking forward to our joint collaboration to accelerate a breakthrough in the commercial and technical use of Micro LEDs for displays. Our AIX G5+ C platform perfectly backs PlayNitride’s product strategy since it allows for outstanding performance in a high-volume manufacturing environment”, comments Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON.
