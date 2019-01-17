© Aixtron Business | January 17, 2019
San'an Optoelectronics expands production with multiple Aixtron systems
Aixtron SE says it will supply multiple AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) cluster systems to San’an Optoelectronics.
All AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) tools will feature a configuration of 15x4 inches and are scheduled for shipment between Q4/2018 and Q2/2019.
Aixtron's automated Planetary Reactor platform has been established as a tool of reference for arsenide-phosphide-based ROY LEDs due to its production performance and high manufacturing capacity.
"Due to our longstanding cooperation, we are familiar with Aixtron’s equipment technology. With respect to our long-term expansion plans for our LED business, we have a great deal of confidence in the outstanding quality of the latest AIX 2800G4-TM model which has proven to be the best system currently available on the market. Characterized by wafer homogeneity and efficiency in material consumption in combination with maximum flexibility and versatility in production, the AIX 2800G4-TM enables us to meet the demanding requirements of our customers," says Simon Lin, General Manager of San'an Optoelectronics, in a press release.
"We are pleased that San’an has once again selected our highly reliable AIX 2800G4-TM system for its capacity expansion. Looking forward to the continuation of our long-standing collaboration with one of the global leading LED manufacturers, we will enable San’an to quickly commission the supplied systems for high-volume production," adds Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of Aixtron SE.
