Omnetics relocates its precision machining division

The connector manufacturer says that it is relocating its precision machining division in order to accommodate growth.

Omnetics Connector Corporation, with its corporate office and main manufacturing facility in Fridley, Minnesota, announces that it has moved its Precision Machining Division into a new location in Blaine, Minnesota.



The new location will accommodate expanding capabilities and company growth; the machining space will increase from approximately 1'500 square feet to 12'000 square feet at the new location, the company states in a press release. This new location for the Precision Machining Division will allow Omnetics’ to continue to meet the growing opportunities and demands of our customers in the Military, Aerospace, Satellite, Petroleum, and Medical markets.