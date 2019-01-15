© Micron Business | January 15, 2019
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV
Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the parties’ joint venture, IM Flash Technologies, (IM Flash).
The Boise-based company disclosed its intention to exercise the option back in October last year.
“The IM Flash acquisition will enable Micron to accelerate our R&D and optimize our manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint,” says Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a press release. “The Utah-based facility provides us with the manufacturing flexibility and highly skilled talent to drive 3D XPoint development and innovation, and to deliver on our emerging technology roadmap.”
Micron doesn’t see that the pending acquisition will any meaningful impact on overall non-GAAP financial results and foresees no changes to the company’s fiscal 2019 capital expenditures or long-term capital expenditure target.
The transaction will close on a date within the next six to 12 months to be selected by Intel. At the time of close, Micron expects to pay about USD 1.5 billion in cash for the transaction.
“The IM Flash acquisition will enable Micron to accelerate our R&D and optimize our manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint,” says Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a press release. “The Utah-based facility provides us with the manufacturing flexibility and highly skilled talent to drive 3D XPoint development and innovation, and to deliver on our emerging technology roadmap.”
Micron doesn’t see that the pending acquisition will any meaningful impact on overall non-GAAP financial results and foresees no changes to the company’s fiscal 2019 capital expenditures or long-term capital expenditure target.
The transaction will close on a date within the next six to 12 months to be selected by Intel. At the time of close, Micron expects to pay about USD 1.5 billion in cash for the transaction.
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company The contracts comprise development of software for real time information...
NXP & Kalray partner to develop platform for safe autonomous driving NXP Semiconductors has entered into a new strategic partnership with Kalray, a...
TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired...
Elmos inaugurates new test area German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially...
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Most ReadLoad more news