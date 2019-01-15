© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | January 15, 2019
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility
APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for automobiles, is receiving more than CAD 4 million (EUR 2.6 million) to help establish a new Windsor, Ontario.
Navdeep Bains, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and responsible for FedDev Ontario, announces in a press release from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, that APAG Elektronik is receiving the funds to help establish a new Windsor facility that will serve as its North American headquarters, bringing 138 new skilled jobs to the region.
The FedDev Ontario funding will allow the company to install new equipment and complete renovations to its new 32’000 square-foot facility.
“APAGCoSyst is established in Europe for automotive electronics and we are excited to launch our North American production facility in Windsor, Ontario. The FedDev Ontario support announced today has helped us to do this, and will result in improved productivity and competitiveness. In addition, our talent needs will lead to technical recruitment and skill-building to further regional diversification.” says Anand Kanoria, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors & Joint CEO – Operations, APAG Elektronik Corp, in the release.
APAG Elektronik Corp. is a subsidiary of the global company APAG Holding AG, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
The FedDev Ontario funding will allow the company to install new equipment and complete renovations to its new 32’000 square-foot facility.
“APAGCoSyst is established in Europe for automotive electronics and we are excited to launch our North American production facility in Windsor, Ontario. The FedDev Ontario support announced today has helped us to do this, and will result in improved productivity and competitiveness. In addition, our talent needs will lead to technical recruitment and skill-building to further regional diversification.” says Anand Kanoria, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors & Joint CEO – Operations, APAG Elektronik Corp, in the release.
APAG Elektronik Corp. is a subsidiary of the global company APAG Holding AG, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company The contracts comprise development of software for real time information...
NXP & Kalray partner to develop platform for safe autonomous driving NXP Semiconductors has entered into a new strategic partnership with Kalray, a...
TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired...
Elmos inaugurates new test area German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially...
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR...
Most ReadLoad more news