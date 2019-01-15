© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility

APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for automobiles, is receiving more than CAD 4 million (EUR 2.6 million) to help establish a new Windsor, Ontario.

Navdeep Bains, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and responsible for FedDev Ontario, announces in a press release from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, that APAG Elektronik is receiving the funds to help establish a new Windsor facility that will serve as its North American headquarters, bringing 138 new skilled jobs to the region. The FedDev Ontario funding will allow the company to install new equipment and complete renovations to its new 32’000 square-foot facility. “APAGCoSyst is established in Europe for automotive electronics and we are excited to launch our North American production facility in Windsor, Ontario. The FedDev Ontario support announced today has helped us to do this, and will result in improved productivity and competitiveness. In addition, our talent needs will lead to technical recruitment and skill-building to further regional diversification.” says Anand Kanoria, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors & Joint CEO – Operations, APAG Elektronik Corp, in the release. APAG Elektronik Corp. is a subsidiary of the global company APAG Holding AG, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.