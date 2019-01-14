© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker

Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, says that it has secured an in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) design win for a major Korean smartphone maker.

Since the company’s third quarter 2018 conference call – back in early November 2018 – Himax has secured several, additional design wins for smartphone OEMs, automotive displays and other applications, most of which the company expects to ship in 2019.



“We are very pleased to have secured another marquee design win and multiple others over the past two months,” says Jordan Wu, President and CEO Himax Technologie, in a press releases. “Smartphones are refreshing their designs and capabilities beginning with widespread TDDI adoption. TDDI is cost-effective, saves space needed to add new technologies such as 3D sensing technologies for smartphones. We have developed applications across many of our business segments. Our TDDI sales to an expanding list of customers will be one of our strongest growth drivers this year and into next.”



According to a 2018 report published by IHS Market, TDDI sales are expected to increase from 380 million units in 2018, to 510 million units in 2019, representing 34.2% growth year-over-year. And TDDI sales are expected to significantly contribute to Himax’s year-over-year revenue and profitability growth.



Himax’s latest design win at this major Korean smartphone maker is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of this year and may expand to more models.