Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance
Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline in iPhone sales, the supplier managed to hit its Q4 revenue guidance.
Dialog Semi reports Q4 2018 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately USD 431 million, within the guidance range of USD 430 million to USD 470 million, the company states in an update.
The unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2018 was approximately USD 1,442 million. Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the contribution from the acquisition of Silego Technology (which the company completed on 1 November 2017) as well as strong year-on-year revenue growth in rapid charge and Bluetooth low energy products.
Dialog anticipates a cash balance of USD 678 million, representing a year-on-year increase of about USD 199 million, and no debt.
