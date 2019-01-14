© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | January 14, 2019
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office
Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to San Jose. The new location positions Smith within a region that is a haven for startups and home to the headquarters of some of the world’s largest high-tech corporations.
San Jose is Silicon Valley’s largest city by population and is located near many other major tech hubs, like Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Cupertino. The new office is conveniently located near the San Jose International Airport, allowing for easier face-to-face interactions and networking opportunities with customers.
“Relocating Smith’s Silicon Valley office gives Smith more exposure to the fast-growing and emerging technologies being advanced by some of the world’s most influential corporations,” says Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer, in an update. “Focusing on these developments helps us keep pace with our customers’ dynamic needs so that we can better serve them regionally and globally with the most up-to-date commodity expertise and strategic inventory decisions.”
“Relocating Smith’s Silicon Valley office gives Smith more exposure to the fast-growing and emerging technologies being advanced by some of the world’s most influential corporations,” says Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer, in an update. “Focusing on these developments helps us keep pace with our customers’ dynamic needs so that we can better serve them regionally and globally with the most up-to-date commodity expertise and strategic inventory decisions.”
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company The contracts comprise development of software for real time information...
NXP & Kalray partner to develop platform for safe autonomous driving NXP Semiconductors has entered into a new strategic partnership with Kalray, a...
TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired...
Elmos inaugurates new test area German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially...
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR...
Bead Electronics invests in vertical milling center Bead Electronics announces the addition of a GF Vertical Milling Center expanding their...
MLCC producer Holy Stone to expand capacity Taiwanese Holy Stone Enterprise says it will expand its production capacity with a new...
u-blox files lawsuit against Interdigital u-blox says it has filed a lawsuit against Interdigital, Inc. in the United States District Court for...
Energizer buys Spectrum Brands battery & lightning business Spectrum Brands Holdings has closed the sale of its Global Battery and Lighting Business to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news