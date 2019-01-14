© baloncici dreamstime.com

Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office

Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to San Jose. The new location positions Smith within a region that is a haven for startups and home to the headquarters of some of the world’s largest high-tech corporations.

San Jose is Silicon Valley’s largest city by population and is located near many other major tech hubs, like Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Cupertino. The new office is conveniently located near the San Jose International Airport, allowing for easier face-to-face interactions and networking opportunities with customers.



“Relocating Smith’s Silicon Valley office gives Smith more exposure to the fast-growing and emerging technologies being advanced by some of the world’s most influential corporations,” says Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer, in an update. “Focusing on these developments helps us keep pace with our customers’ dynamic needs so that we can better serve them regionally and globally with the most up-to-date commodity expertise and strategic inventory decisions.”