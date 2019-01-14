© KEBA LTI

Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion

Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz Fiege GmbH, suppliers of drive solutions and spindle technology based in Lahnau and Röllbach, Germany.

A contract between KEBA AG and the seller, Körber AG, based in Hamburg, Germany, was signed back in November 15, 2018. This acquisition aims to strenghten KEBA's position in industrial automation.



“The portfolios of KEBA and LTI Motion complement each other perfectly,” says Gerhard Luftensteiner, CEO of KEBA AG, in a press release. “KEBA is a specialist in control and safety, and in operations in industrial environments, LTI Motion in the area of servo drive technology. The great advantage for our existing and future customers is that this expertise is now bundled. Customers will now receive complete solutions from a single source – from operations, control and safety technology, to drive technology – and all this appropriate for their respective industry.”



LTI Motion has been part of the international technology group Körber since 2013 and have several locations in Europe and one location in China. The Heinz Fiege GmbH is a specialist for application-oriented spindle technology. KEBA and LTI Motion have already been cooperating closely in the field of automation solutions for a number of years.



With the acquisition, the KEBA Group will grow from 1’200 to over 1’700 employees.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.