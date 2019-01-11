© Data Respons

Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company

The contracts comprise development of software for real time information processing, advanced communication solutions and applications integrated with multiple optimisation and control systems.

The deliveries are part of long-term and business critical development projects that goes on for several years. The contract scope is expected to increase significantly throughout the year and beyond, Data Respons states in a press release.



The ongoing digitalisation of the automotive industry makes vehicles more advanced with additional sensors, more embedded software and increasing demand for data processing. Furthermore, almost all new vehicles will be connected to the internet enabling a broad range of new value adding applications and services.



"Data Respons is a niche supplier of specialist development services and high-tech solutions to several leading players in the transport and automotive industry (cars, trucks and other commercial vehicles). Vehicles are getting increasingly complex driving the need for in-depth knowledge and understanding both at a system and domain level. Our customers, and the industry in general, are increasing their R&D investments within our core areas and we are therefore experiencing a strong demand for our services," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.