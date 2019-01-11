© TDK Lambda

TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA

TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired Switzerland-based Nextys SA.

Nextys designs and manufactures a portfolio of DIN rail power supplies and accessories, which complement TDK-Lambda's product portfolio. "DIN rail" is an equipment mounting system commonly found in industrial control equipment modules. Through the acquisition TDK-Lambda will strengthen its market position in the fast growing DIN rail power supply business.



The advent of Industry 4.0 and the Smart Factory is expanding the market for high reliability DIN rail power supplies. Also the convenience of the DIN rail mounting standard is driving adoption in other high end capital equipment segments including medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Additionally, the fast-developing renewable energy equipment market is driving further growth.



"We are pleased to welcome Nextys to the TDK family," said Adam Rawicz, Managing Director, TDK-Lambda EMEA. "The DIN rail power supply market is growing much faster than many other segments and the specialist expertise of the Nextys team will enhance our position as market leader in industrial power supplies. Also, our strong global sales channels will substantially increase the opportunities for Nextys products."



"The inclusion of Nextys' innovative solutions for DIN rail powered equipment to the portfolio of TDK-Lambda, the market leader in industrial power supplies, will consolidate the prospect of development of this business for both players. Nextys' team is ready to bring its contribution to the enhancement of TDK presence in the DIN rail segment" said Marius Ciorica, CEO and founder of Nextys SA.