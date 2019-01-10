© Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos inaugurates new test area

German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially opened the extension of the test area at its location in Dortmund.

The expansion will create 50 new jobs. The added test area now offers around 50% more space and additional area for more than 70 test machines. In total, more than 7'000 square metres is now available in Dortmund for the production and testing of semiconductors. The investment in the expansion, along with the new machines, has so far amounted to about EUR 50 million. In the final phase, another EUR 60 million will be invested in machines, the company disclose in a press release.



"The new test area has started work on time. I thank the Management Board and all employees who have made this possible through their dedicated work", says Prof. Dr. Zimmer, co-founder of Elmos Semiconductor AG, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board for life.



"The Elmos team has done a great job and set the course for the future. We will continue to expand the test area and related departments in the coming weeks and months as planned", says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



Parts of the extension of the test area will be funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi) subject to the state aid approval by the German Bundestag within the framework of the "Important Project of Common European Interest" (IPCEI) microelectronics.