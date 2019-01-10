© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2019
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions
German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their strategic partnership with sensing and perception solutions for ADAS and Automated Driving (AD) based on AEye’s iDAR technology.
"Hella is an ideal strategic partner for AEye as we look to ramp production capabilities to meet the demand of our OEM partners," said Blair LaCorte, President of AEye. "Hella has an excellent track record working with automotive OEMs, and I anticipate great synergies as we look to roll out next generation perception capabilities that meet their needs both today, and in the future."
Frank Petznick, responsible for Automated Driving at Hella, says: "Hella is actively promoting the trend towards AD. The collaboration with AEye will provide us with additional opportunities to catalyze new functionality for ADAS and AD solutions that will redefine performance."
In December, Hella Ventures became a major shareholder of AEye as part of its USD 40 million Series B round of financing. The first joint development project will start immediately, with the objective of a SOP in 2022, a press release states.
Frank Petznick, responsible for Automated Driving at Hella, says: "Hella is actively promoting the trend towards AD. The collaboration with AEye will provide us with additional opportunities to catalyze new functionality for ADAS and AD solutions that will redefine performance."
In December, Hella Ventures became a major shareholder of AEye as part of its USD 40 million Series B round of financing. The first joint development project will start immediately, with the objective of a SOP in 2022, a press release states.
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR...
Bead Electronics invests in vertical milling center Bead Electronics announces the addition of a GF Vertical Milling Center expanding their...
MLCC producer Holy Stone to expand capacity Taiwanese Holy Stone Enterprise says it will expand its production capacity with a new...
u-blox files lawsuit against Interdigital u-blox says it has filed a lawsuit against Interdigital, Inc. in the United States District Court for...
Energizer buys Spectrum Brands battery & lightning business Spectrum Brands Holdings has closed the sale of its Global Battery and Lighting Business to...
Qualcomm granted permanent injunction against Apple in Germany The District Court of Munich found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s intellectual...
ZEISS invest in LiDAR company Bridger Photonics Bridger Photonics, Inc., a Montana-based company founded in 2006, providing...
IBM expands partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing IBM says that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm)...
Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018 Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of...
KEMET CEO Per-Olof Loof resigns Passive electronic component supplier, KEMET Corporation, announces that William M...
Teledyne to acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Roper Technologies, announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for USD 225 million in...
Most ReadLoad more news