Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions

German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their strategic partnership with sensing and perception solutions for ADAS and Automated Driving (AD) based on AEye’s iDAR technology.

"Hella is an ideal strategic partner for AEye as we look to ramp production capabilities to meet the demand of our OEM partners," said Blair LaCorte, President of AEye. "Hella has an excellent track record working with automotive OEMs, and I anticipate great synergies as we look to roll out next generation perception capabilities that meet their needs both today, and in the future."



Frank Petznick, responsible for Automated Driving at Hella, says: "Hella is actively promoting the trend towards AD. The collaboration with AEye will provide us with additional opportunities to catalyze new functionality for ADAS and AD solutions that will redefine performance."



In December, Hella Ventures became a major shareholder of AEye as part of its USD 40 million Series B round of financing. The first joint development project will start immediately, with the objective of a SOP in 2022, a press release states.