Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system
The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver Monitoring software into Samsung's software for its in-cabin camera solution, creating a fully-integrated Driver Monitoring System for installation by car manufacturers.
Tools like blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping and automatic braking are improving safety, but they also give drivers a false sense of security, encouraging risky behaviors like texting while driving. Because of these concerns, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), which awards safety stars to car models, will require new car models to have Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) by 2020, a press release reads.
Eyesight and Samsung's Driver Monitoring System monitors a driver's gaze direction, pupil dilation, eye openness, blink rate and head position using Eyesight's proprietary Computer Vision algorithms to detect levels of drowsiness and distraction. A car manufacturer can decide what to do next: it can sound an alarm to alert the driver, suggest a rest, or activate more self-driving features.
The new Driver Monitoring bundled hardware and software solution will offer advanced capabilities and quick time to market for the carmakers and Tier-1 manufacturers.
"Driver Monitoring Systems stop accidents and save lives," says Eyesight's CEO Gideon Shmuel, in a press release. "We're proud to be working with Samsung, one of the biggest electronics companies in the world, leading the way in improving driver safety and helping to build the cars of the future."
