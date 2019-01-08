© Veoneer Business | January 08, 2019
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker
Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and automated driving, says it has been awarded a contract by a global automaker to design and manufacture a mass production lidar systems for autonomous vehicles.
Veoneer’s lidar systems use a pulsed laser to detect distance, velocity and angle with high precision. The lidar can classify objects, detect lane markings, and may also be used to accurately position an autonomous vehicle relative to a high definition map.
Veoneer is commercialising an automotive grade surround view lidar system using Velodyne's scalable lidar reference design and core 3D firmware technology. Veoneer will serve as the primary commercial and technical interface to the global automaker for this awarded business. Under a separate Technical License Agreement, Velodyne will transfer a detailed reference design enabling Veoneer to take responsibility for the automotive design including implementation of cybersecurity and functional safety features for the lidar system, a press release reads.
“Lidar is a critical sensor for enabling autonomous vehicles,” says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, Veoneer, Inc. “We are proud to get this opportunity to supply next generation lidar systems to a global automaker, it further strengthens our development in providing trusted, innovative solutions for the auto industry.”
Veoneer is commercialising an automotive grade surround view lidar system using Velodyne's scalable lidar reference design and core 3D firmware technology. Veoneer will serve as the primary commercial and technical interface to the global automaker for this awarded business. Under a separate Technical License Agreement, Velodyne will transfer a detailed reference design enabling Veoneer to take responsibility for the automotive design including implementation of cybersecurity and functional safety features for the lidar system, a press release reads.
“Lidar is a critical sensor for enabling autonomous vehicles,” says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, Veoneer, Inc. “We are proud to get this opportunity to supply next generation lidar systems to a global automaker, it further strengthens our development in providing trusted, innovative solutions for the auto industry.”
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR...
Bead Electronics invests in vertical milling center Bead Electronics announces the addition of a GF Vertical Milling Center expanding their...
MLCC producer Holy Stone to expand capacity Taiwanese Holy Stone Enterprise says it will expand its production capacity with a new...
u-blox files lawsuit against Interdigital u-blox says it has filed a lawsuit against Interdigital, Inc. in the United States District Court for...
Energizer buys Spectrum Brands battery & lightning business Spectrum Brands Holdings has closed the sale of its Global Battery and Lighting Business to...
Qualcomm granted permanent injunction against Apple in Germany The District Court of Munich found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s intellectual...
ZEISS invest in LiDAR company Bridger Photonics Bridger Photonics, Inc., a Montana-based company founded in 2006, providing...
IBM expands partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing IBM says that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm)...
Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018 Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of...
KEMET CEO Per-Olof Loof resigns Passive electronic component supplier, KEMET Corporation, announces that William M...
Teledyne to acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Roper Technologies, announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for USD 225 million in...
Volvo Group divests majority stake in WirelessCar The Volvo Group has signed an agreement to divest 75.1% of the shares in its wholly-owned...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news