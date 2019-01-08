© Veoneer

Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker

Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and automated driving, says it has been awarded a contract by a global automaker to design and manufacture a mass production lidar systems for autonomous vehicles.

Veoneer’s lidar systems use a pulsed laser to detect distance, velocity and angle with high precision. The lidar can classify objects, detect lane markings, and may also be used to accurately position an autonomous vehicle relative to a high definition map.



Veoneer is commercialising an automotive grade surround view lidar system using Velodyne's scalable lidar reference design and core 3D firmware technology. Veoneer will serve as the primary commercial and technical interface to the global automaker for this awarded business. Under a separate Technical License Agreement, Velodyne will transfer a detailed reference design enabling Veoneer to take responsibility for the automotive design including implementation of cybersecurity and functional safety features for the lidar system, a press release reads.



“Lidar is a critical sensor for enabling autonomous vehicles,” says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, Veoneer, Inc. “We are proud to get this opportunity to supply next generation lidar systems to a global automaker, it further strengthens our development in providing trusted, innovative solutions for the auto industry.”