AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass

AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass Limited to evaluate BluGlass’ remote plasma deposition (RPCVD) technology.

BluGlass has selected the AIX 2800G4-HT system for the scaling of RPCVD to mass production capacities. RPCVD technology enables low temperature deposition of III-V nitrides which could potentially improve the performance of devices. The first integration of RPCVD onto the AIX 2800G4-HT will be conducted at BluGlass’ Silverwater facility in Sydney, Australia.



“We are very pleased to have the support from AIXTRON for this major scaling project of our technology. This is an important step towards demonstrating the commercial viability of RPCVD in large scale manufacturing,” comments BluGlass’ Managing Director Giles Bourne, in a press release.



AIXTRON’s Group Innovation Officer Dr. Ken Teo adds, “At AIXTRON, we are constantly striving to bring novel technologies onto our platforms in order to provide our customers with advanced capabilities. We want to explore the potential of RPCVD technology for low temperature deposition of nitride layers which may open up new possibilities for optoelectronic devices. We look forward to working with BluGlass in integrating RPCVD and evaluating the technology.”