Lattice appoints new CFO

Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer, effective immediately. Ms. Luther brings extensive strategic and financial operations experience to her new role.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, says, “We are pleased to welcome Sherri Luther to Lattice’s leadership team, as we continue to attract key talent with a background of execution and value creation. Her proven track record on a global scale will give her valuable perspective as we execute on our strategic plan to help Lattice better realize its potential.”



Ms. Luther adds, "I am excited to join Lattice’s leadership team as it focuses on building greater value for the Company and its shareholders. I look forward to applying my expertise and unique perspective to help Lattice achieve even greater success.”



Sherri Luther brings to the role 29 years of strategic and financial operations experience, with an expertise in financial reporting, forecasting, SOX compliance, M&A, operations and global supply chain management. Over the last 16 years, she has been a senior financial executive at Coherent Inc., most recently serving as Corporate Vice President of Finance. Prior to Coherent, Ms. Luther held a number of senior finance and accounting positions at companies including Quantum, Ultra Network Technologies and Arthur Andersen.