MLCC producer Holy Stone to expand capacity

Taiwanese Holy Stone Enterprise says it will expand its production capacity with a new factory.

“In response to medium and long-term operational growth, the company planned to expand capacity for in-house products, and Board of Directors agreed on the new plant construction,” the company writes in an update.



The new plant is to be built in Longtan, next to the company’s existing factory building. Construction is planned to begin in 2019 and should be completed by 2020.



According to a report in DigiTimes, Holy Stone’s new production lines will focus on certain products including MLCCs sized 1206, 0805 and 0603. With the new factory Holy Stone will increase the total production capacity to 1.6 billion parts per month; which represents an increase of 60% from the company’s output.