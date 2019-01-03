© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

u-blox files lawsuit against Interdigital

u-blox says it has filed a lawsuit against Interdigital, Inc. in the United States District Court for Southern California in order to obtain a FRAND license to Interdigital's 2G, 3G and 4G patents.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs). It is how we do business", says Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox, in a press release. "We have therefore asked a court to review and determine the FRAND rate for the patents held by Interdigital. u-blox is a committed licensor for the benefit of our customers, company and shareholders. We believe that our willingness to license also positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry."



u-blox has also asked the court for an immediate Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and preliminary injunction against Interdigital to avoid any disruption to its existing business relationships.