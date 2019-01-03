© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Energizer buys Spectrum Brands battery & lightning business

Spectrum Brands Holdings has closed the sale of its Global Battery and Lighting Business to Energizer Holdings, for USD 2 billion in cash, subject to working capital and other typical closing adjustments.

“We extend our thanks to both the Spectrum Brands and Energizer teams for working nearly a year to bring this global transaction to a successful completion,” says David M. Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands Holdings, in a press release. “We can now embark on our debt reduction initiatives to materially improve our capital structure in fiscal 2019 as we focus on our four continuing businesses with increased investments in innovation and brand support.”