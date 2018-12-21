© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018

Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of almost 50% in Europe, with a customer increase in excess of 18%.

“Of course, 2018 has been exceptional, with long lead times and allocation, massive demand from new sectors such as automotive and Big Data/IoT implementations and supplier product portfolio rationalization as a cumulative result of aggressive mergers and acquisition activity over several years. Yet our figures across Europe have been fantastic: UK sales are up by 43.6% with an 11% customer increase, and in Germany, it’s a massive 51.4% sales growth with 14.2% increase in numbers of customers. France is up 43.2% and Italy up 47.2% with customer growth figures of 13.6% and 12.3% respectively," says Mouser’s Vice-President Marketing Europe, Graham Maggs.



He continues: “Our success, we believe, is due to our focus on the design engineer. Our ever-increasingly connected world means that the diversity of applications that rely on electronic components is huge. The roll out of 5G, Smart Cities and Autonomous Vehicles offers massive opportunities, but also requires designers to ensure that their particular implementation of these and many other technologies has a benefit over competing solutions. That requires designers to be able to access new components as early as possible in the design cycle, and also to be able to use the necessary design tools and development kits. Supplying new products and the design tools required to use them is the role that Mouser fulfils.”



To support this Mouser has announced a further phase in the expansion of its global headquarters and distribution center in Texas, primarily in order to house the increased stocks needed to support the expansion it is experiencing.



Mouser is confident that despite international uncertainties surrounding Brexit and further unrest in Europe, aggressive trade and tariff negotiations and other global conflicts, growth in 2019 will continue, both for the industry and also, especially, for Mouser.