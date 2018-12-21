© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Components | December 21, 2018
Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018
Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of almost 50% in Europe, with a customer increase in excess of 18%.
“Of course, 2018 has been exceptional, with long lead times and allocation, massive demand from new sectors such as automotive and Big Data/IoT implementations and supplier product portfolio rationalization as a cumulative result of aggressive mergers and acquisition activity over several years. Yet our figures across Europe have been fantastic: UK sales are up by 43.6% with an 11% customer increase, and in Germany, it’s a massive 51.4% sales growth with 14.2% increase in numbers of customers. France is up 43.2% and Italy up 47.2% with customer growth figures of 13.6% and 12.3% respectively," says Mouser’s Vice-President Marketing Europe, Graham Maggs.
He continues: “Our success, we believe, is due to our focus on the design engineer. Our ever-increasingly connected world means that the diversity of applications that rely on electronic components is huge. The roll out of 5G, Smart Cities and Autonomous Vehicles offers massive opportunities, but also requires designers to ensure that their particular implementation of these and many other technologies has a benefit over competing solutions. That requires designers to be able to access new components as early as possible in the design cycle, and also to be able to use the necessary design tools and development kits. Supplying new products and the design tools required to use them is the role that Mouser fulfils.”
To support this Mouser has announced a further phase in the expansion of its global headquarters and distribution center in Texas, primarily in order to house the increased stocks needed to support the expansion it is experiencing.
Mouser is confident that despite international uncertainties surrounding Brexit and further unrest in Europe, aggressive trade and tariff negotiations and other global conflicts, growth in 2019 will continue, both for the industry and also, especially, for Mouser.
He continues: “Our success, we believe, is due to our focus on the design engineer. Our ever-increasingly connected world means that the diversity of applications that rely on electronic components is huge. The roll out of 5G, Smart Cities and Autonomous Vehicles offers massive opportunities, but also requires designers to ensure that their particular implementation of these and many other technologies has a benefit over competing solutions. That requires designers to be able to access new components as early as possible in the design cycle, and also to be able to use the necessary design tools and development kits. Supplying new products and the design tools required to use them is the role that Mouser fulfils.”
To support this Mouser has announced a further phase in the expansion of its global headquarters and distribution center in Texas, primarily in order to house the increased stocks needed to support the expansion it is experiencing.
Mouser is confident that despite international uncertainties surrounding Brexit and further unrest in Europe, aggressive trade and tariff negotiations and other global conflicts, growth in 2019 will continue, both for the industry and also, especially, for Mouser.
IBM expands partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing IBM says that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm)...
Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018 Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of...
KEMET CEO Per-Olof Loof resigns Passive electronic component supplier, KEMET Corporation, announces that William M...
Teledyne to acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Roper Technologies, announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for USD 225 million in...
Volvo Group divests majority stake in WirelessCar The Volvo Group has signed an agreement to divest 75.1% of the shares in its wholly-owned...
EU Commission to support microelectronics research project The European Commission says has found that an integrated project – notified by France, Germany, Italy and the UK – for research and innovation in microelectronics is in line with EU State aid rules and contributes to a common...
Würth Elektronik eiSos to build technology center in Munich Würth Elektronik eiSos is investing a nine-figure sum in its “HIC – High-Tech...
24M raises $21.8M to accelerate development and deployment 24M say it has raised a USD 21.8 million Series D to accelerate the deployment of its...
Vesper adds Digi-Key as new distributor Acoustic sensor developer, Vesper, says that it has added Digi-Key Electronics as one of its...
Autotalks validates C-V2X chipsets using Rohde & Schwarz equipment V2X communication solutions provider, Autotalks, and Rohde & Schwarz are validating...
Qualcomm to slim down its San Diego workforce In two separate WARN filings to the California Employment Development Department...
Samsung's USD 46.8bn match Intel and TSMC's combined USD 48.4bn Samsung is expected to have the largest capex budget of any IC supplier again in 2018. After...
CSA Catapult appoints CTO The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in South Wales announces the...
Heidenhain establishing an ETEL facility in Fremont As the Silicon Valley in California and the West Coast continue to be the hub of the semiconductor...
Smarteq opens subsidiary in France Swedish Smarteq Wireless AB is increasing its local presence in France by setting up Smarteq...
NEXT Biometrics and LastMile Mobi to develop biometric-enabled... Norwegian fingerprint technology company, NEXT Biometrics, has entered into a...
Qualcomm wins ruling in China – banning some iPhone sales The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China orders an immediate ban on import...
Data Respons signs contract with Norwegian customer The contracts comprise R&D Services, software development and Smarter...
Nexans secures a EUR 111 million cable project ADMIE has awarded Nexans a EUR 111 million contract for an interconnector between the...
Kemet CFO to retire William M. Lowe, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Kemet, has...
Smiths Detection checkpoint lanes chosen for Israeli airports Smiths Detection and its local distributor, Eastronics, have been selected by the Israel...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news