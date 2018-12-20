© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Teledyne to acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Roper Technologies, announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for USD 225 million in cash.

The Scientific Imaging businesses include Princeton Instruments, Photometrics and Lumenera, as well as other brands.



The Scientific Imaging businesses provide a range of imaging solutions, primarily for life sciences, academic research and customized OEM industrial imaging solutions. Princeton Instruments and Photometrics manufacture cameras, spectrographs and optics for advanced research in physical sciences, life sciences research and spectroscopy imaging. Applications and markets include materials analysis, quantum technology and cell biology imaging using fluorescence and chemiluminescence. Lumenera primarily provides rugged USB-based customized cameras for markets such as traffic management, as well as life sciences applications.



“These Scientific Imaging businesses have similar capabilities and are highly complementary to Teledyne’s products and markets,” says Robert Mehrabian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne, in a press release. “Teledyne is a company committed to science and discovery. We are a key partner to high-technology businesses, government agencies and academic institutions across the globe. Princeton Instruments and Photometrics will provide Teledyne new products serving life sciences customers and markets, while Teledyne will offer Lumenera greater opportunities in the industrial domain.”



“Teledyne is an ideal home for our Scientific Imaging businesses, their customers and our employees,” adds Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful for the contributions these businesses have made to Roper and we wish them continued success. The proceeds from this transaction will enhance our ability to deploy capital and continue to compound value for our shareholders.”



The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2019.