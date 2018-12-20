Business | December 20, 2018
Samtec expands channel with Avnet in Asia
This new agreement expands upon existing relationships in the Americas, Europe, and select Asia Pacific locations.
“In today’s design anywhere, build anywhere world, the ability to extend our line card for our global customers is critical to helping them take their ideas from design to prototype to production,” says Vince Arena, director global supplier management, Avnet, in a press release. “During a partnership that has grown steadily for almost 30 years, Samtec recognizes the importance of Avnet’s end-to-end product development ecosystem and the benefits it provides to our customers. This global franchise will further offer our customers in Asia and across the world the interconnect solutions they need to take their ideas to market.”
From standard cataloged products to unique high-performance designs, Samtec’s solution blocks are designed to support any interconnectivity need, regardless of application, performance requirements or environment.
“Samtec and Avnet have a rich legacy of solving the unique interconnect challenges our customers face,” said Scott Lamb, director of global distribution, Samtec. “Our expanded relationship in Asia and our combined technical and supply chain solutions shorten development time from prototype to production.”
