© Wurth Elektronik eiSons Business | December 19, 2018
Würth Elektronik eiSos to build technology center in Munich
Würth Elektronik eiSos is investing a nine-figure sum in its “HIC – High-Tech Innovation Center” that is due to begin operations by 2020, in Munich-Freiham. The new site of the electronic and electromechanical components manufacturer will be a hub for developing new technologies and products.
It spans 8'082 square metre of land and will accommodate 13'700 square metre of office and lab space. Würth Elektronik eiSos will be creating many skilled jobs at the HIC, with at least 500 employees developing and conducting research there in future.
“Despite having rented additional space for and at our current Design Center Garching near Munich, we still need more room. We therefore decided to build a new facility and consolidate our development expertise in Freiham,” explains Oliver Konz, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos, in a press release.
Thomas Schrott, also CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos, adds: “With the HIC we will be expanding our activities in the Munich metropolitan area and creating a global R&D center and highly attractive workplace for electronics specialists from different countries and cultures who want to actively shape future technologies.”
A place for innovations
“We give our customers immense application support to make sure that our products are absolutely fit for purpose. This investment will pave the way for a significant expansion of the research departments at the Munich High-Tech Innovation Center,” comments Alexander Gerfer, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos.
