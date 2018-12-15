© IC Insights Components | December 15, 2018
Samsung's USD 46.8bn match Intel and TSMC's combined USD 48.4bn
Samsung is expected to have the largest capex budget of any IC supplier again in 2018. After spending USD 24.2 billion for semiconductor capex in 2017, IC Insights forecasts that Samsung’s spending will edge slightly downward, but remain at a very strong level of USD 22.6 billion in 2018.
If it comes in at this amount, Samsung’s two-year semiconductor capital spending will be an astounding USD 46.8 billion.
Samsung’s semiconductor capital outlays from 2010, the first year the company spent more than USD 10 billion in semiconductor capex, through 2016 averaged USD 12.0 billion per year. However, after spending USD 11.3 billion in 2016, the company more than doubled its 2017 capex budget. The fact that Samsung’s continued its strong capex spending in 2018 is just as impressive.
IC Insights believes that Samsung’s massive spending outlays in 2017 and 2018 will have repercussions far into the future. One effect that has already begun is a period of overcapacity in the 3D NAND flash market. This overcapacity situation is due not only to Samsung’s huge spending for 3D NAND flash, but also from spending by competitors (e.g., SK Hynix, Micron, Toshiba, Intel, etc.) that attempt to keep pace in this market segment.
With the DRAM and NAND flash memory markets showing strong growth through the first three quarters of 2018, SK Hynix ramped up its capital spending this year. In 1Q18, SK Hynix said that it intended to increase its capex spending by “at least 30%” this year. In the November Update, IC Insights forecasts that SK Hynix will see a 58% surge in its semi capex spending. The increased spending by SK Hynix this year is focused primarily on bringing new capacity online at two of its large memory fabs—M15, a 3D NAND flash fab in Cheongju, South Korea, and the expansion of its huge DRAM fab in Wuxi, China. The Cheongju fab is being pushed to open before the end of this year. The Wuxi fab is also targeted to open by the end of this year, a few months earlier than its original start date of early 2019.
Overall, IC Insights’ now forecasts total semiconductor industry capital spending will climb 15% to $107.1 billion this year, the first time that annual industry capex is expected to top $100.0 billion. Following the industry-wide growth this year, semiconductor capex is expected to decline 12% in 2019 (Figure 2).
Given that the current softness in the memory market is expected to extend into at least the first half of next year, the combined capital spending by the three largest memory suppliers—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—is forecast to drop from USD 45.4 billion in 2018 to USD 37.5 billion in 2019, a decline of 17%.
In total, the top five spenders, which are expected to represent 66% of total outlays this year, are forecast to cut their capital spending by 14% in 2019 with the remaining semiconductor industry companies registering a 7% decline.
Samsung’s semiconductor capital outlays from 2010, the first year the company spent more than USD 10 billion in semiconductor capex, through 2016 averaged USD 12.0 billion per year. However, after spending USD 11.3 billion in 2016, the company more than doubled its 2017 capex budget. The fact that Samsung’s continued its strong capex spending in 2018 is just as impressive.
IC Insights believes that Samsung’s massive spending outlays in 2017 and 2018 will have repercussions far into the future. One effect that has already begun is a period of overcapacity in the 3D NAND flash market. This overcapacity situation is due not only to Samsung’s huge spending for 3D NAND flash, but also from spending by competitors (e.g., SK Hynix, Micron, Toshiba, Intel, etc.) that attempt to keep pace in this market segment.
With the DRAM and NAND flash memory markets showing strong growth through the first three quarters of 2018, SK Hynix ramped up its capital spending this year. In 1Q18, SK Hynix said that it intended to increase its capex spending by “at least 30%” this year. In the November Update, IC Insights forecasts that SK Hynix will see a 58% surge in its semi capex spending. The increased spending by SK Hynix this year is focused primarily on bringing new capacity online at two of its large memory fabs—M15, a 3D NAND flash fab in Cheongju, South Korea, and the expansion of its huge DRAM fab in Wuxi, China. The Cheongju fab is being pushed to open before the end of this year. The Wuxi fab is also targeted to open by the end of this year, a few months earlier than its original start date of early 2019.
Overall, IC Insights’ now forecasts total semiconductor industry capital spending will climb 15% to $107.1 billion this year, the first time that annual industry capex is expected to top $100.0 billion. Following the industry-wide growth this year, semiconductor capex is expected to decline 12% in 2019 (Figure 2).
Given that the current softness in the memory market is expected to extend into at least the first half of next year, the combined capital spending by the three largest memory suppliers—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—is forecast to drop from USD 45.4 billion in 2018 to USD 37.5 billion in 2019, a decline of 17%.
In total, the top five spenders, which are expected to represent 66% of total outlays this year, are forecast to cut their capital spending by 14% in 2019 with the remaining semiconductor industry companies registering a 7% decline.
Samsung's USD 46.8bn match Intel and TSMC's combined USD 48.4bn Samsung is expected to have the largest capex budget of any IC supplier again in 2018. After...
CSA Catapult appoints CTO The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in South Wales announces the...
Heidenhain establishing an ETEL facility in Fremont As the Silicon Valley in California and the West Coast continue to be the hub of the semiconductor...
Smarteq opens subsidiary in France Swedish Smarteq Wireless AB is increasing its local presence in France by setting up Smarteq...
NEXT Biometrics and LastMile Mobi to develop biometric-enabled... Norwegian fingerprint technology company, NEXT Biometrics, has entered into a...
Qualcomm wins ruling in China – banning some iPhone sales The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China orders an immediate ban on import...
Data Respons signs contract with Norwegian customer The contracts comprise R&D Services, software development and Smarter...
Nexans secures a EUR 111 million cable project ADMIE has awarded Nexans a EUR 111 million contract for an interconnector between the...
Kemet CFO to retire William M. Lowe, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Kemet, has...
Smiths Detection checkpoint lanes chosen for Israeli airports Smiths Detection and its local distributor, Eastronics, have been selected by the Israel...
Ultra divests its Airport Systems business to ADB SAFEGATE Ultra has agreed to sell its Airport Systems business to ADB SAFEGATE for a total...
Micron expands in Asia – to build new facility in Malaysia The Penang government announces that Micron Technology is planning to build a new center of excellence for SSD assembly and test in the state's Batu Kawan Industrial Park.
Anvo-Systems Dresden and Mouser sign distribution agreement Anvo-Systems Dresden GmbH, specialist for non-volatile memory products, and Mouser...
Lockheed Martin gets NASA contract NASA have selected Lockheed Martin's McCandless Lunar Lander to provide payload...
Experts are investigating the cause of the fire at Prodrive On Saturday December 1st around 4 AM a fire has hit one of the buildings of Prodrive...
Superior flexibility of RS485-networking transceiver saves board... The STMicroelectronics STR485LV 3.3V transceiver for RS485[1] applications enhances...
ASML expects delivery delays in 2019 due to fire at supplier ASML says in an update that the company expects some delay in deliveries during the start of...
Fire at Prodrive Technologies in the Netherlands In the early morning hours of Saturday a massive fire broke out at Dutch electronics and...
Qualcomm launches $100 million AI investment fund Qualcomm announces the launch of the Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund to invest up to...
Sono-Tek wins $2.0 million in orders Sono-Tek Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, says...
Fingerprints teams up with Feitian Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB and FEITIAN, a provider of user...
Ericsson and Volvo Cars sign five-year deal for the cloud Ericsson has been selected by Volvo Cars to provide the industrialized Ericsson...
RUAG Space signs deal with Australian rocket company The Australian rocket company, Gilmour Space Technologies, has signed a long-term...
Most ReadLoad more news