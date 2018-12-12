© Compound Semiconductor Application Catapult

CSA Catapult appoints CTO

The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult in South Wales announces the appointment of Martin McHugh as its chief technology officer.

From January 2019, Martin will lead the strategic and technical direction of the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult’s four key technology areas of power electronics, RF & microwave, photonics and advanced packaging. In his new role he will support the overall strategy of the organisation and leading the Catapult’s technology teams.



Martin brings with him technology experience from technical and commercial roles with responsibilities covering the UK, Europe and North America. Most recently, he headed up business and technology development for Microchip’s (previously Microsemi) advanced packaging business.



“I am excited to be joining the CSA Catapult at such a key point in its development. At just over a year old, it is the right time for it to fully develop its technical expertise and equipment to enable it to provide a centre of excellence to further the adoption of compound semiconductors,” says Martin McHugh in a press release. “One of my first priorities will be to drive forward the development of our evaluation modules that will enable companies to assess their new applications and bring them to market faster.”



With analysts predicting that the world market for compound semiconductors will increase from USD 74 billion today to over USD 300 billion by 2030, the UK wants to play a substantial part in that growth and the Catapult is here to help make that happen.



The CSA Catapult is set to create around 100 new jobs internally and by 2023 it aims to have helped create 1’000 new high-tech jobs within the businesses it has supported around the whole of the UK, the release continues.