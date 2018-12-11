© Smartteq Wireless

Smarteq opens subsidiary in France

Swedish Smarteq Wireless AB is increasing its local presence in France by setting up Smarteq France, a subsidiary headed by Pascal Vallet.

The new subsidiary will focus on providing Smarteq antennas and antenna systems to the French market and will be based outside Paris.



Smarteq Wireless is a Swedish specialist company that develops and delivers antennas to customers within Smart meters, Charging poles, Commercial Vehicles, Premium brand cars and Industry – all with very high demands on connectivity.



“France is a very important market for our business, due to the significant amount of innovative and technology leading companies. These companies value our high performing and very robust antennas, as well as support from a reliable antenna partner. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to invest in Smarteq France,” says Yasemin Heper Mårtensson, CEO of Smarteq Wireless, in a press release.



Smarteq France will be headed by Pascal Valet, a telecom professional with 25 years of experience from the antenna business.



“We are very glad to have Pascal on our team. We have had a successful business relationship for a long time, and he will continue to support our many customers in France and extend our reach to new customers. He has vast experience from our products and business lines, and a curiosity to thoroughly understand customer requirements specific to both Vehicles, Energy and Industry” adds Yasemin.



Smarteq France will open its doors in the middle of December 2018.