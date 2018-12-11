© next biometrics - for illustrative purposes

NEXT Biometrics and LastMile Mobi to develop biometric-enabled products

Norwegian fingerprint technology company, NEXT Biometrics, has entered into a cooperation agreement with Digitsecure India Pvt Ltd. (also know as LastMile Mobi) where the two companies will work together to develop new products based on NEXT’s large-area fingerprint sensor technology.

Digitsecure is an India-based Digital identity and payments processing company with a specialised focus on EMV, Biometrics, Card payments and security.



“We’re very pleased to be working with Digitsecure on developing new products for the India market,” says Ritu Favre, NEXT's CEO, in a press release. “The agreement that has been reached between our two companies will expand the use of biometrics for critical business applications in India and is further evidence of NEXT’s growing presence in the country. We look forward to joining with Digitsecure to support their market growth objectives.”



“As a specialized technology platform provider for regulated industry segments, highest levels of performance and reliability of biometrics are key parameters we require from our partners” adds Jay Krishna, CEO, Digitsecure. “Working together with NEXT Biometrics and their advanced large-area fingerprint sensor technology will help us deliver path breaking solutions and create new possibilities. I anticipate great things ahead as a result of our joint work.”