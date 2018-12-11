© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Qualcomm wins ruling in China – banning some iPhone sales

The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China orders an immediate ban on import, sale and offers for sale of various Apple iPhone models in China.

Qualcomm Incorporated says that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted its request for two preliminary injunctions against four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple Inc., ordering them to immediately cease infringing upon two Qualcomm patents through the unlicensed importation, sale and offers for sale in China of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The two patents were previously found to be valid by SIPO, the Chinese patent office, a press release reads.



“We deeply value our relationships with customers, rarely resorting to the courts for assistance, but we also have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights,” says Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm’s vast patent portfolio.”



The patents in question enable consumers to adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs, and to manage applications using a touch screen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications on their phones. Additional actions seeking similar relief for Apple’s infringement of other Qualcomm patents are pending in China and other jurisdictions around the world.