Ericsson and Volvo Cars sign five-year deal for the cloud

Ericsson has been selected by Volvo Cars to provide the industrialized Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) platform to further enable its digital vehicle services.

The deal is the largest to date for Ericsson CVC and will enable digital vehicle services for Volvo users in more than 120 markets worldwide for the next five years.



Drivers and owners of Volvo cars will have the latest developments in connected car digital services such as automation, fleet management, telematics, navigation, and infotainment.



Delivered via several geographically distributed centers, the platform takes full account of legal, security, and privacy obligations on a global scale, such as compliance with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson is providing a highly scalable and global platform for connected services to Volvo Cars. By removing complexity in areas such as data legislation and storage management, and improving services latency, our platform enhances the overall user experience of Volvo Cars’ connected services.”