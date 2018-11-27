© STMicroelectronics Products | November 27, 2018
Galvanic isolated high-side smart power switch with SPI
The STMicroelectronics ISO8200AQ galvanic isolated octal high-side smart power switch enhances diagnostics and system management by providing a 20 MHz SPI port allowing both per-channel over-temperature signalization and efficient daisy-chaining of multiple devices.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
A power-good output indicates the status of the process-side power supply. Galvanic Isolated High-Side Smart Power Switch with SPI from STMicroelectronics Stands Out with Rich Diagnostic, Safety, and Protection Features
The device enlarges ST’s family of galvanic isolated high-side switches, featuring maximum safety and robustness in demanding applications such as industrial PLCs, PCs, or peripherals, and numeric-control machines in conventional factory automation or Industry 4.0 smart-factory scenarios.
The 2500Vrms built-in galvanic isolation assures superior safety and allows saving space in the final application and additional use for general-purpose isolation. By providing an SPI port with support for daisy chaining, the ISO8200AQ also allows one host to control multiple switches efficiently.
The power-good output alerts the control system in case the supply rail falls below a preset safe minimum threshold voltage, and complements the fault output pin that indicates communication errors or over-temperature conditions.
With eight channels, each having on-resistance of 0.12Ω (typical) and maximum current rating of 0.7A, the ISO8200AQ manages all kinds of resistive, inductive, or capacitive loads with minimal power loss or heat dissipation.
Built-in protection features of the ISO8200AQ further enhance safety, including short-circuit, channel over-temperature, case over-temperature, and loss of ground or supply protection. There is also under-voltage shut-down with auto-restart and hysteresis, overvoltage protection by Vcc clamping, and control of the output voltage to prevent damage due to switch off of inductive loads. In addition, the ISO8200AQ satisfies the requirements for IEC 61131-2 relating to functional properties and characteristics of programmable controllers.
An extensive ecosystem of support tools helps users get the best performance from the ISO8200AQ. These include the X-NUCLEO-OUT02A1 demonstration board, which simplifies evaluating and fine-tuning the setup, and the STSW-IFAPGUI graphical user interface that helps visualize the device behavior. The X-NUCLEO-OUT02A1 takes advantage of the IC’s internal galvanic isolation between logic and power stages, and adds reverse-polarity protection and EMC precautions meeting IEC61000-4-2, IEC61000-4-4 and IEC61000-4-5, to satisfy industrial safety standards.
The ISO8200AQ is available now in 9mm x 11mm 32-pin TFQFPN32, priced from $3.125 for orders of 1000 pieces.
Please visit www.st.com/iso8200aq-pr for further information.
