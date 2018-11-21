© Infineon Technologies AG Components | November 21, 2018
Dominik Asam moves from Infineon to Airbus
Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon Technologies AG, has notified the company’s Supervisory Board of his intent to move to Airbus SE as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 April 2019.
“Today Infineon is in excellent financial condition. We thank Dominik Asam for his outstanding performance over the past years in a highly demanding and dynamic market environment. We wish him continued success in his new position,” says Dr. Eckart Sünner, Chairman of Infineon’s Supervisory Board, in a press release.
“Dominik Asam has performed exceptionally for Infineon in the Management Board over the past years. His vision as well as his excellent understanding of financial markets and of the demands of our customers have made an essential contribution in the Management Board team to the continued successful development of our company,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon.
“Infineon is a unique company. I am proud to look back on a total of ten years in various positions during which I was able to contribute to making Infineon a strong, global player. As much as I look forward to my new assignment at Airbus, I will not leave Infineon without a certain sense of regret,” says Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon.
