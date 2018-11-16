© TTelectronics

TT Electronics with new resistor JV

TT Electronics signed a joint venture agreement with UniRoyal. The TT UR Precision Resistors joint venture builds on the existing relationship between the two companies

The new joint venture, which will focus on thick-film, thin-film and metal-based resistors, will be registered in the UK and owned equally by both partners. Manufacturing will be based at UniRoyal’s established site in Kunshan, China, a press release reads.



TT and UniRoyal have successfully cooperated for more than a decade, producing resistors for specific target markets such as automotive, industrial automation and white goods. The new joint venture will initially produce higher-volume resistors currently supplied by UR to TT, and develop new products targeted at strategic opportunities. A range of new precision resistors, in thick-film, thin-film, and metal technologies is planned, with the first new products being available in 2019. These will be distributed by both partner-companies.



“Our partner, UniRoyal, has complementary design and manufacturing strengths, and is well established in strategically important Asian markets,” said Tim Roberts EVP Sensors and Specialist Components, TT Electronics. “With the added value of TT’s advanced technical capabilities and worldwide distribution channels, we expect TT UR Precision Resistors to quickly become a leading supplier to global markets.”



“Building on our record of successful flourishing collaboration, this new joint venture combines our two companies’ best competencies more strongly than ever before,” added Tao Hao, CEO, UniRoyal. “Leveraging proven technical capabilities, organisational strengths and distribution infrastructures we will bring forward a range of superior-performing products, targeting exciting market opportunities.”