© Marvell Technology

Marvell opens new facility in Singapore

Marvell Technology has officially opened its Operations Centre of Excellence at the Tai Seng Center, in Singapore. The company has had a presence in the country for more than two decades and it has played a big role in the company's success and continued growth.

Serving as its headquarters in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the new site will be involved in distribution, procurement, quality control, R&D, product test engineering, sales and customer support activities. It will also include the integration of employees originating from the recently completed acquisition of Cavium, the company states in a press release.



“Since the establishment of its operations in 1997, Marvell has been an important partner in Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem, undertaking key activities such as IC design and regional headquarter functions. The Singapore team has been building capabilities in new applications such as data storage and automotive, which are aligned with Singapore’s growth strategies,” says Ling Yuan Chun, Deputy Director, Semiconductors, Singapore Economic Development Board, in the release. “The new Operations Center of Excellence reinforces Marvell’s long-term commitment to Singapore, and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships for many years to come.”



The Singapore operations center has a long track record of contributing to Marvell’s R&D effort - being the first R&D center that the company established outside the USA. The engineers based here have been responsible for innovations in silicon-germanium bipolar CMOS (SiGe BiCMOS) and advanced FinFet technologies, in areas of Pre-Amplifiers design, IP design and automotive ASIC implementation.



“Singapore represents an invaluable gateway for Marvell through which to further strengthen our position in APAC, and it will be pivotal to our strategic success in Asia.” says Seok Ching Chen, Country Manager and VP of Assembly and Test Operations at Marvell Asia Private Limited.