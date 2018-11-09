© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

TDK Electronics teams up with Aito in piezo haptics

TDK Electronics is joining forces with Aito, a specialist in controller solutions for piezo haptics. Both companies will cooperate in the development and promotion of touch response solutions that are based on TDK’s portfolio of piezo actuators with haptic feedback and Aito’s HapticTouch control solution.

Based on this partnership the product range of touch response solutions will be continually expanded.

“Together with Aito we are able to provide much more comprehensive support to customers, who are facing the challenging process of integrating haptic actuators into their applications,” explains Dr. Georg Kuegerl, CTO of the TDK Piezo & Protection Devices Business Group. “They will benefit from a fully-integrated solution that combines our piezo actuators and Aito’s smart control ICs, enabling much faster development, far better haptic performance and lower costs.”



Peter Kurstjens, CEO of Aito, stated: “TDK is well known for their reliable high-volume piezo component manufacturing and development. Their experience will help us to further strengthen our leading position in touch response solutions.”