Everspin & SilTerra to create manufacturing centre for MRAM

Everspin Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), has entered into a multi-year partnership with Malaysian semiconductor company SilTerra, to create additional manufacturing capacity for Toggle MRAM products.

This partnership is part of a three-way agreement between Everspin, SilTerra and Bosch Sensortec, a licensee of Everspin’s TMR sensor intellectual property, a press release reads.



Through this partnership, Everspin will augment its production capacity to meet growing demand for its Toggle MRAM products in the industrial, computing, medical, and transportation markets. Initial production is expected to start in calendar year 2020.



Everspin will continue in parallel to operate its manufacturing line for Toggle MRAM and TMR sensor products in Chandler, Arizona. That capacity is operated under a cleanroom lease and manufacturing agreement with NXP.



“Everspin is proud to partner with Bosch Sensortec and SilTerra in taking this strategic step of creating new manufacturing capacity for our products. Continued expansion in the manufacturing capacity for our Toggle MRAM products is a key pillar of our long term growth strategy,” says Kevin Conley, Everspin’s CEO.



“We are excited about the manufacturing partnership with Everspin and Bosch Sensortec. SilTerra is committed to deliver best-in-class manufacturing capacity support and service to ensure rapid ramp up of products to meet market expectations,” adds Firdaus Abdullah, SilTerra’s CEO.