© Pixabay

Littelfuse completes acquisition of Monolith Semi

Littelfuse, Inc. completed the acquisition of Monolith Semiconductor, Inc., a start-up company based in Round Rock, Texas and specializing in the development of silicon carbide power device technology.

Littelfuse began partnering with Monolith in 2015 and has progressively increased its ownership following a series of technical and commercial product release milestones achieved over the last three years.



“Completing the acquisition of Monolith Semiconductor is an important part of our growth strategy as we expand our capabilities to serve the growing power electronics market,” said Ian Highley, Littelfuse Senior Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor Products and Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. “Adding silicon carbide technology allows us to evolve our portfolio with strategically relevant and innovative products. We are already seeing meaningful design activity for commercially released products across our regions, with significant interest for industrial and automotive applications.”